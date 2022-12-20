Student drowns in swimming pool on Calicut varsity campus, probe on

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A 22-year-old student reportedly drowned in the swimming pool on the Calicut University campus on Monday. The deceased — Shehan P, son of Abdullakutty, of Edavanna — was a second-semester student of Integrated MA Development Studies at the varsity.

The Thenhipalam police have launched an investigation into the incident. “A group of students, who stays in a hostel on the campus, entered the swimming pool compound in the early morning. As per our preliminary investigation, Shehan drowned in the pool. Though the students who were with Shehan rushed him to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, the doctors could not save his life. He died within 10 minutes of reaching the hospital,” said Sreejith N, Thenhipalam sub-inspector, who is investigating the case.

The students entered the swimming pool compound without the permission of university authorities. A police officer said the students might have scaled the wall to enter the pool compound.

“The students who took Shehan to the hospital are yet to recover from the shock. However, their statements will be collected soon as part of the probe. The police will also talk to the doctor who conducted the post-mortem examination,” the officer said.

Sources said the students struggled to take Shehan to the hospital as the entry and exist gates of the swimming pool compound were closed at that time.

Calicut University authorities condoled the death of the student. Varsity authorities, including Pro-Vice Chancellor M Nazar and Registar E K Satheesh, conveyed the condolences directly to Shehan’s relatives after meeting them. Vice-Chancellor M K Jayaraj said the university will conduct an internal investigation into the incident.

