Eco-sensitive zone demarcation: Kerala govt publishes map for people to seek exemption

The map denotes the buffer zones around the 22 protected forests in Kerala. In the satellite survey, the buffer zone areas are marked in pink colour while wildlife sanctuaries are in green.

Published: 22nd December 2022 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has published the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) map around 22 protected forests, which was submitted to the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) along with the satellite survey report of the ESZ around protected forests. The public can view it on the website ‘www.kerala.gov.in’ and file grievances and opinions through the performa.

Complaints should be submitted to ‘sezexpertcommittee@gmail.com’ before January 7. Although Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the satellite map and the report will be published on Wednesday itself it was published only on Thursday morning. The ESZ areas are prepared by excluding the inhabited areas.  

In the ESZ map, the buffer zone areas are marked in green colour. The map denotes the buffer zones around the 22 protected forests in Kerala. In the satellite survey, the buffer zone areas are marked in pink colour while wildlife sanctuaries are in green.

Commercial buildings are marked in red, educational institutions are in blue, offices are in brown religious institutions are in yellow starts residential buildings are in violet. Hospitals and clinics are marked in blue stars. Government has on Wednesday asked the public to submit their grievances based on the new satellite map.

Meanwhile, Forest Minister A K Saseendran said the satellite survey was done only to comply with the SC order. “It was published so that the public can submit their complaints on what has been excluded," he said. Revenue minister K Rajan cautioned the opposition from creating unnecessary controversies.

“The government has made it clear that agricultural lands and populated areas will not be part of the buffer zone. He added that the government will train officials to conduct a physical survey."

Agricultural Minister P Prasad also clarified that government would exclude the populated areas. The government will embark on field survey and will give time to the farmers to submit their opinions," he said.

