Home States Kerala

Can’t switch affiliations like clothes: IUML leader Kunhalikutty

Kunhalikutty said the governor’s is a national-level issue.

Published: 23rd December 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

P K Kunhalikutty. (Photo| PTI)

PK Kunhalikutty. (Photo| PTI)

By Vishnuprasad KP
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Thursday said it takes stands based on issues, indicating that it will not be reluctant to diverge from positions taken by the Congress leadership in Kerala. The League has dissented on its senior UDF ally’s stance on the matter of removing the governor as chancellor of  universities in the state.

The party also clarified that national-level impact will be considered when taking positions in the state. The visible change in the position of the IUML is likely to elevate the level of confusion in the UDF. It is also likely to disappoint the Congress leadership in Kerala that would have been looking forward to deploying the entire political arsenal at its disposal against the LDF government.

While reacting to the “invitation” of the CPM to join the LDF, IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty quipped that the IUML doesn’t have a history of switching political affiliations like one changes clothes.

“Some misinterpreted the chief minister’s statement as an invitation for the IUML to the LDF,” he said in Malappuram. “We criticised the state government for their way of running the universities. We raised concerns in the assembly that people are not satisfied with the functioning of varsities. At the same time, we took a stand that the governor should be removed from the post of the chancellor. That doesn’t mean the IUML and the CPM are going to join hands.”

Kunhalikutty said the governor’s is a national-level issue. “Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have had similar troubles with governors. The IUML organised the biggest protest against the second Pinarayi government on the Wakf Board issue. At the same time, secular parties should join hands on national issues like CAA and NRC and Uniform Civil Code.”

He alleged the state government has failed to resolve the buffer-zone issue. “The IUML stands with farmers and people who will lose their land and properties if the one-kilometre-buffer-zone limit is fixed. The government should have acted early to avoid the present situation. Pinarayi asked people not to worry about buffer zones. But that statement is not enough. He should take measures to make the Union government and the Supreme Court aware of the issues of the people in the state,” he said.

I WAS MISINTERPRETED, SAYS WAHAB
The League also tried to play down the controversy arising out of the statement of the party’s Rajya Sabha MP, P V Abdul Wahab, that BJP leader V Muraleedharan acts as an ambassador of Kerala in Delhi. “Wahab gave an explanation to the party chief Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal on the issue. He regrets making such a statement,” state general secretary P M A Salam said in Kozhikode. Salam added that the main enemy of the IUML is the BJP and the RSS. Wahab also took to social media to explain that his statements on Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar had been misinterpreted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IUML UDF Muslim League P K Kunhalikutty
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp