Kerala's Ashtamudi backwater tourism set for revival

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kollam, where the state’s first houseboats were built, is now aiming for a revival of its lost glory in the backwater tourism sector. Unlike the Alappuzha-Kumarakom belt where close to a thousand houseboats ply, the backwaters of Kollam have barely over two dozen decked up vessels operating mainly on the Ashtamudi lake, noted for its wetlands and mangroves.

While houseboats in Alappuzha and Kumarakom draw large number of visitors, thanks to aggressive marketing, the lack of innovative marketing strategies has been the bane for Kollam. Now, with directions from the tourism department, the houseboat operators in the district have come forward to showcase Ashtamudi to the visitors.

The rich bio-diversity of Ashtamudi lake, its flora and fauna and a chance to experience village life in the numerous islands dotting it will be the unique selling proposition (USP) of the campaign. The themes of eco-conservation and responsible tourism will be blended in the cruise packages to make it unique and appealing.

Named ‘Ariyaam Ashtamudiye’ (Let’s Know Ashstamudi), the campaign will primarily highlight the biodiversity of the wetlands and mangrove forests. “The topography of Kollam backwaters and the view they offer are totally different from that of Alappuzha or Kumarakom. So, cruise along Ashtamudi offers an experience that is unrivalled anywhere in the state,” said Ajith Rajendran of the All Kerala Houseboat Owners’ Association and organising committee member of the campaign.

“We are well aware of the fallout of indiscriminate operation of houseboats and its adverse impact on the lake and its bio-diversity. Therefore, we would only promote the use of bio-degradable materials and also encourage the visitors to follow suit,” he added.

The campaign will culminate with a major event on January 14 when houseboats from the district will take the visitors on a cruise along the Ashtamudi lake. Food that includes fresh catch from the backwaters and a display of traditional art forms will be the highlight. At around sunset, houseboats, lit up with traditional lanterns, will dot the Ashtamudi lake and visitors will release eco-friendly earthen lamps on the lake.

“The event will be documented so that it can be showcased before domestic and international tourists as a responsible tourism model. We are confident of attracting the discerning tourist who would find the new approach to backwater tourism appealing. Such tourists will in turn popularise the destination through word of mouth,” said a senior official of the tourism department.

