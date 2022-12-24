Kerala: T Vikram appointed first cyber operations ADGP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has created a new post of ADGP Cyber Operations and appointed North Zone IG T Vikram, who has been promoted as ADGP, as its maiden chief. The post has been declared equivalent in status and responsibility to that of ADGP, Headquarters.

Apart from Vikram, four other officers of the rank of IG, have been promoted as ADGPs, while a slew of other transfers and replacements have also been brought into effect in what could be termed a major year-end rejig.

Dinendra Kashyap and Ashok Yadav, who are on Central deputation, Gopesh Agarwal and H Venkatesh are the other officers who have been promoted as ADGPs.

Gopesh, who was functioning as Intelligence IG, has been posted as Kerala Police Academy Director. Venkatesh, who was in Vigilance, will proceed to the Armed Battalion as ADGP. He will also have the additional charge of IG Crime Branch, Economic Offence Wing.

Meanwhile DIGs Neeraj Kumar Gupta and A Akbar have been promoted as IGs. Neeraj has been appointed as North Zone IG, while Akbar has been appointed as IG Traffic and Road Safety Management.

Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar has been appointed as South Zone IG, while incumbent South Zone IG P Prakash has been appointed as IG, Intelligence.

Kochi City Commissioner C Nagaraju has been appointed as Thiruvananthapuram City Commissioner, while K Sethu Raman, who was functioning as IG Training, has been appointed as the new Kochi City Police Commissioner. Crime Branch IG Harshita Attaluri has been transferred as Vigilance IG.Three senior SPs have been promoted as DIGs, while two SPs have been promoted to the senior time scale.

10-MEMBER TEAM TO PROBE TITANIUM JOB SCAM

T’PURAM: The police department has formed a special team monitored by Thiruvanan-thapuram City Commissioner to probe the Titanium job scam. District Crime Records Bureau Assistant Commissioner J K Dinil is the investigating officer. Nine officers are also on board and the team will take over all the cases registered in connection with the scam. The police have so far registered cases in the Cantonment, Museum, Poojappura and Venjaramoodu police stations. The SHOs of Cantonment, Control Room, Poojappura and Women’s station and SIs of Museum, Cantonment, Poojappura and Venjaramoodu will also be part of the team.

