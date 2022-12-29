Home States Kerala

Now, Kerala RTC users can buy tickets using payment app

Published: 29th December 2022 05:39 PM

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation

KSRTC buses (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Perturbed by frequent run-ins with bus conductors over lack of change? The Kerala Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) management has finally popped in with a solution. The public can now buy tickets on board using the digital payment app, Phone Pe.

The buses will have a QR scan code fixed and the users can purchase their tickets using their digital wallets. Those purchasing tickets using QR codes should show the relevant message to the bus conductor.

The facility came into existence from Wednesday onwards.

The facility was officially inaugurated by Transport Minister Antony Raju.

The KSRTC management is planning to extend this facility in all their services. The introduction of the digital payment mode to purchase tickets has been a long-pending demand from users.

The KSRTC is also trying to revamp its services and introduced electric buses.

More concrete measures to modernize the department are in the pipeline and the introduction of digital payment modes for purchasing tickets has been termed as one of those steps.

