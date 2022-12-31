Home States Kerala

NIA arrests Kerala HC lawyer part of ‘hit squad’ formed by PFI

As per an official statement of the NIA, his arrest was made subsequent to the raids conducted at his residence. “Mohammed Mubarak is a PFI martial arts and hit squad trainer/member.

Published: 31st December 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Mubarak being produced at NIA court in Kochi on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the raids conducted at the premises of PFI leaders in the state, National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a lawyer of Kerala High Court for allegedly being part of a hit squad formed by PFI to finish off its political opponents.

Mohammed Mubarak A I, of Edavanakkad, Vypeen was arrested on charges that he was part of the martial arts and hit squad which was being raised by the PFI, despite the ban, to target leaders and members of other communities. He was produced before the NIA court on Friday and remanded in judicial custody till January 3. 

As per an official statement of the NIA, his arrest was made subsequent to the raids conducted at his residence. “Mohammed Mubarak is a PFI martial arts and hit squad trainer/member. He’s a practising advocate in Kerala High Court. An assortment of arms, concealed in badminton racket bag, were recovered from his house during the search and it included an axe, swords and sickles. Investigation has confirmed that the PFI was raising, training and maintaining hit squads in different states and districts to target leaders and members of other communities,” the NIA said. 

The NIA conducted the raids at the premises of the former PFI leaders in the state based on inputs that a few PFI leaders were still coordinating the activities of the organisation despite the ban.  The raids were conducted at 56 locations in the state which include the residences of seven state executive committee members, seven zonal heads and 15 physical training instructors of the PFI. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PFI Kerala High Court
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp