NIA arrests Kerala HC lawyer part of ‘hit squad’ formed by PFI

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the raids conducted at the premises of PFI leaders in the state, National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a lawyer of Kerala High Court for allegedly being part of a hit squad formed by PFI to finish off its political opponents.

Mohammed Mubarak A I, of Edavanakkad, Vypeen was arrested on charges that he was part of the martial arts and hit squad which was being raised by the PFI, despite the ban, to target leaders and members of other communities. He was produced before the NIA court on Friday and remanded in judicial custody till January 3.

As per an official statement of the NIA, his arrest was made subsequent to the raids conducted at his residence. “Mohammed Mubarak is a PFI martial arts and hit squad trainer/member. He’s a practising advocate in Kerala High Court. An assortment of arms, concealed in badminton racket bag, were recovered from his house during the search and it included an axe, swords and sickles. Investigation has confirmed that the PFI was raising, training and maintaining hit squads in different states and districts to target leaders and members of other communities,” the NIA said.

The NIA conducted the raids at the premises of the former PFI leaders in the state based on inputs that a few PFI leaders were still coordinating the activities of the organisation despite the ban. The raids were conducted at 56 locations in the state which include the residences of seven state executive committee members, seven zonal heads and 15 physical training instructors of the PFI.

