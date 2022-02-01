Five railway gates in 2 km! People of Cherthala cry for RoBs

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The demand to construct a rail overbridge at Cherthala town connecting various wards of the municipality is getting louder by the day. According to councillor M A Saju, the people of the municipality residing on the western side of the rail line suffer much due to the absence of RoBs.

“The coastal rail line has divided the municipality into two parts and the people living on the western side of the line depend on the railway gates to reach the town. Four railways gates at Arthunkal, Hilltop, Vallayil, and Anjilipalam, are situated within of two km from Cherthala railway station.

The people residing between Arthunkal and Thaikkal have to cross the railway gate to go to Cherthala town, market, banks, municipal offices, taluk office, or any office,” Saju explained. In addition, seven hospitals are also situated at the east of the rail line creating hardships.

“The Railways is planning to construct around 150 RoBs in the state to reduce traffic problems. So they should consider Cherthala railway gates and construct at least two RoBs in the municipality,” he said.