MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Malayalam television channel MediaOne stopped telecast on Monday after information and broadcasting ministry revoked its licence citing security reasons, but was back on air a few hours later after the Kerala High Court stayed the order for two days.

After MediaOne moved the court against removing it from the list of permitted channels, Justice N Nagaresh issued a notice to the ministry and directed the additional solicitor general to take instruction from the Centre.

According to the ministry, MediaOne — owned by Madhyamam Broadcasting Ltd — was granted permission on May 30, 2011 and it was valid till May 9, 2021. The channel had applied for the renewal of permission for 10 more years.

The I&B Ministry said the permission was denied because the home ministry had not given the mandatory security clarence for the channel. According to the ministry, a show-cause notice was issued on January 5, 2022 as to why the permission granted to the company should not be revoked or cancelled.

In its reply on January 19, the channel authorities said they were not aware of “the grounds for denial of security clearance.” “Since the Ministry of Home Affairs has denied the security clearance, the channel cannot be allowed to operate,” said the order.

Various organisations including the CPM, CPI, Congress, IUML, SDPI, PDP and the Kerala Union of Working Journalists have condemned the ban. In a statement, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the sudden imposition of the ban should be viewed seriously. He said the freedom of speech and expression ensured by the Constitution should be protected.

“There should be space for the expression of diverse opinions. Otherwise, democracy will be in danger,” he said. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the ban was anti-democratic. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said the Centre’s order is a challenge to media freedom.