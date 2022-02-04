TN opposes panel’s suggestion to review safety of Mullaperiyar dam

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Tamil Nadu has vehemently opposed the suggestion made by the Central water Commission (CWC) to review the safety of the Mullaperiyar dam. In its response submitted before the Supreme Court on Thursday, Tamil Nadu argued that a fresh review of the dam’s safety can be taken up only after Kerala complies with the order issued by the court on May 7, 2014.

“The court shall direct Kerala to cooperate and provide all necessary assistance in a time-bound manner to complete the remaining strengthening and maintenance works. A direction shall be issued to the CWC and Supervisory Committee to carry out the review of the safety of the dam only after completing the balance strengthening works,” Tamil Nadu said in the report.

Tamil Nadu argued that the status report filed by the CWC on January 27, 2022 is contrary to the affirmations made by the commission and the Mullaperiyar Supervisory Committee wherein they have stated that the dam is safe. “It is therefore submitted that it is not justifiable to have a fresh review of the dam before carrying out the strengthening works,” said the report submitted by Tamil Nadu counsel D Kumaran.

The report claimed that the dam is behaving well in all aspects. “The seepage rate of the dam, which is being observed daily, is within the permissible levels. The lime leaching of the dam is also far below the permissible level. There is neither deformation nor abnormality in the dam. Silting of the dam is minimum This water year (2021-22), water was stored at +142 feet from November 30 for about 18 days and all parameters were found within limits. Hence, there is no ground to have a fresh review of the safety of the dam for storing water up to +142 feet,” it said.

Tamil Nadu had filed an application before the SC on November 27, 2021 highlighting Kerala’s failure to ensure implementation of the court’s directions. In the application, it sought a direction to Kerala to restore the permission granted for felling of trees on November 6, 2021. Kerala cancelled the permission granted by the chief wildlife warden to cut down trees on November 10.

Tamil Nadu argued that it is entitled to use the five-kilometre-long forest road from Vallakadavu to Mullaperiyar dam under the lease deed dated 1886. However, Kerala has not repaired the road till date. The CWC had recommended black topping of the road in 2001. It should be made an all-weather access road to reach the dam during emergency. At present, the officers of Tamil Nadu are using the reservoir to reach the dam site.

The causeway at the crossing point of the Vallakadavu road with the Periyar about 2.5km from the dam was damaged during the 2018 flood. It was severely damaged during the monsoon in 2021. Though the supervisory committee had recommended construction of a bridge, Kerala did not take any action.

Tamil Nadu has sanctioned Rs 9.81 crore on November 21, 2019 for grouting of the dam and treating the upstream face of the main dam. However, Kerala did not permit to carry material and machinery through the forest road for this work in spite of several requests.

The status report filed by CWC on January 27 says the dam’s safety was examined by the Empowered Committee from 2010 to 2012 and the report was prepared based on investigations, tests and studies carried out by national organisations. The expert agencies found the dam safe hydrologically, structurally and seismically after conducting 40 tests.

For stronger baby dam

Tamil Nadu said preparations were made for strengthening of the baby dam in August 2015. An administrative sanction of `7.85 crore was accorded on June 16, 2015. All works except for strengthening the baby dam, earthen dam and instrumentation have been carried out.