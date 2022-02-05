35-year-old woman arrested for adding drugs to husband's food for over six years

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A 35-year-old woman was arrested in Pala for slipping in high doses of drugs used to treat mental illness for over six years in her husband's food.

Asha Suresh, of Sathimandiram, in Meenachil near Pala, was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by her husband Satheesh, 38, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, who currently resides in Pala.

According to police, Satheesh married Asha in 2006 and they settled in Pala in 2008. They soon took up the distribution rights of a famous ice-cream brand and shifted to Meenachil taluk in 2012.

Satheesh in his complaint alleged that a few years after their marriage his wife started quarreling with him over trivial matters. A few years later, Satheesh started feeling persistent tiredness. Though he consulted a doctor, no cause could be found. However, when Satheesh avoided food from home for nearly 20 days last September, he felt better and he became suspicious about his wife.

This led to him conducting an inquiry on his own. With the help of one of the friends of his wife, Satheesh came to know that Asha had been adding some drugs for mental illness to his daily diet since 2015. Satheesh also snapped a photo of the medicines with the help of his wife's friend and then lodged a complaint with the district police chief, along with evidence such as CCTV visuals.

The district police chief forwarded the complaint to Pala Deputy SP Shaju Jose. A police team led by station house officer of Pala, K P Tomson, raided the house, seized the drugs and arrested the accused. She will be produced in court on Saturday.