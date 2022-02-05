STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Swapna Suresh hits back at Sivasankar, Congress and BJP target Kerala government

A day after Swapna Suresh, key accused in the gold smuggling case, hit back at Sivasankar's claims in his memoirs, 'Aswathamavu verum oru Aana', it is the Opposition which is having the last laugh

Swapna Suresh

Swapna Suresh (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF and the BJP have taken up cudgels against the LDF government following the explosive revelations made by Swapna Suresh in the gold smuggling case. State BJP president K Surendran said the allegations he had raised against M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Chief Minister, have been found true.

Former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded a re-probe in the gold smuggling case and has also sought the suspension of Sivasankar for writing his memoirs without seeking permission from the state government.

A day after Swapna Suresh, key accused in the gold smuggling case, hit back at Sivasankar's claims in his memoirs, 'Aswathamavu verum oru Aana', it is the Opposition which is having the last laugh, especially Chennithala. It was the former Opposition leader who had come under flak from various quarters for raising allegations against the previous LDF government when the Assembly elections were just round the corner. But now when Swapna Suresh dared to reveal everything before the television cameras, the Opposition stands vindicated.

On Saturday, talking to reporters at his house here at Vazhuthacaud, a jubilant Chennithala asked his perpetrators to make their stance clear now following the revelations made by Swapna Suresh.

"I stand vindicated. The previous Opposition had come out with a no-confidence motion against the then LDF government and also against its Legislative Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan. Now it has become crystal clear that the allegations we had raised were true. Those same people who had looked upon me with contempt, what do they have got to say now?" said Chennithala.

He recalled the fate of former DGP Jacob Thomas who had faced suspension for writing his memoirs 'Sraavukalkoppam Neenthumbol' without the permission from the state government. Chennithala sought the suspension of the controversial bureaucrat, Sivasankar, who too had not sought the permission from the authorities before penning his memoirs.

"The Chief Minister should clarify his stand in the wake of the revelation that the CMO had intervened in clearing diplomatic baggage thereby compromising on the security of the country. The LDF should also come clear on the latest allegations. The allegations raised against the former Speaker have also turned out to be true and now the people have understood that the allegations raised by the previous Opposition have been true. I am demanding a re-probe in the gold smuggling case," added Chennithala.

While reiterating his earlier stand in the gold smuggling case was vindicated, BJP state president Surendran sought the ouster of Sivasankar from service. He alleged that Sivasankar had attempted to whitewash the LDF government, but with the revelations of Swapna Suresh, it backfired.

"Swapna Suresh's statements and what the BJP had alleged earlier have been proved right. I had raised the issue of a top official in the CMO intervening in the clearance of the diplomatic baggage. When I had demanded that Sivasankar's official phone and his mobile number should be examined, everyone rubbished me. Now the LDF government is in the dock," said Surendran.

