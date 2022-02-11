STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LDF govt committed to implementing Silverline: Pinarayi

The Chief Minister said the second LDF government will bring out a progress report on its functioning on its first anniversary.

Published: 11th February 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi vijayan

The Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Semi High-Speed Rail Project is a pet scheme of CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | EPS/Albin Mathew)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Inaugurating the new 100-day programme of the LDF government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated his government’s resolve to implement the SilverLine semi-high speed rail project. Pinarayi’s assertion came at a time when the Union government said that the financial viability of the `63,941 crore project was “questionable”.  

“Certain quarters have raised opposition to key projects, including K-Rail, that are inevitable to the state. However, this government believes that its declarations are to be implemented,” Pinarayi said while inaugurating the new 100-day programme of the LDF government.

Pinarayi said that earlier governments used to declare projects that would take ages to be implemented. Now, the situation has changed and people know that the LDF  government will walk the talk. The government on its part is very particular that it will declare only what it can implement, he added.

The Chief Minister said the second LDF government will bring out a progress report on its functioning on its first anniversary. He reminded that the previous LDF government had also brought out report cards every year.  Pinarayi said he was happy that the LDF government has been able to create a new development culture in the state.

The Chief Minister inaugurated 53 newly constructed school buildings across the state to mark the first day of the 100-day programme. The event was held at Government VHSS, Poovachal. General Education Minister V Sivankutty presided over the function.

