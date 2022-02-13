Loan default: Bank serves notice on MLA Anwar

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Controversy seems to be following Nilambur MLA PV Anwar. Axis Bank, the third largest private sector lender in the country, has served a notice on him for defaulting a loan. Anwar was in news on Friday after Urangattiri grama panchayat began demolishing the illegally constructed ropeway on his father-in-law’s property. The Agri Business Centre of the bank served a property repossession notice on Anwar. According to the bank, the MLA owes it Rs 1.14-crore. The bank has taken possession of the 1.4 acres of land at Trikalangod that he has pledged as collateral for the loan.

The bank had published an advertisement on February 9 notifying Anwar and other defaulters of its decision to repossess collateral properties.Anwar is in Sierra Leone in West Africa, where he is managing his Rs 20,000-crore mining business. He had claimed that he was a facing a financial crisis as his businesses in the state were ‘destroyed’ by his political opponents. He said he was forced to take up the African operation to wriggle out of the crisis. Sources said Anwar would return on February 17.An official of the MLA’s office played down the notice claiming it was a normal banking practice.

“It (to serve notice on defaulters) is usual practice on part of the bank. But the media has created a huge buzz. The MLA has already declared that he was facing some financial issues. The bank will follow the same procedure for any person who fails to repay the loan,” the official said. Meanwhile, the Thamarassery Taluk Land Board will consider the case against Anwar on February 15. He is accused of allegedly possessing more land than legally permitted in the state.

Vivaravakasa Koottayma, an organisation of RTI activists, had earlier approached the land board urging it to take over the surplus land. K V Shaji, a member of the organisation, said Anwar owned 207.84 acres of land, as per the affidavit he submitted during the 2016 assembly polls.