STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Loan default: Bank serves notice on MLA Anwar

The bank had published an advertisement on February 9 notifying Anwar and other defaulters of its decision to repossess collateral properties. 

Published: 13th February 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

CPM-supported Independent MLA PV Anwar

CPM-supported Independent MLA PV Anwar

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Controversy seems to be following Nilambur MLA PV Anwar. Axis Bank, the third largest private sector lender in the country, has served a notice on him for defaulting a loan. Anwar was in news on Friday after Urangattiri grama panchayat began demolishing the illegally constructed ropeway on his father-in-law’s property. The Agri Business Centre of the bank served a property repossession notice on Anwar. According to the bank, the MLA owes it Rs 1.14-crore. The bank has taken possession of the 1.4 acres of land at Trikalangod that he has pledged as collateral for the loan.

The bank had published an advertisement on February 9 notifying Anwar and other defaulters of its decision to repossess collateral properties.Anwar is in Sierra Leone in West Africa, where he is managing his Rs 20,000-crore mining business. He had claimed that he was a facing a financial crisis as his businesses in the state were ‘destroyed’ by his political opponents. He said he was forced to take up the African operation to wriggle out of the crisis. Sources said Anwar would return on February 17.An official of the MLA’s office played down the notice claiming it was a normal banking practice. 

“It (to serve notice on defaulters) is usual practice on part of the bank. But the media has created a huge buzz. The MLA has already declared that he was facing some financial issues. The bank will follow the same procedure for any person who fails to repay the loan,” the official said.  Meanwhile, the Thamarassery Taluk Land Board will consider the case against Anwar on February 15. He is accused of allegedly possessing more land than legally permitted in the state.  

Vivaravakasa Koottayma, an organisation of RTI activists, had earlier approached the land board urging it to take over the surplus land. K V Shaji, a member of the organisation, said Anwar owned 207.84 acres of land, as per the affidavit he submitted during the 2016 assembly polls. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PV Anwar
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp