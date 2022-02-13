STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Power line snaps, train traffic between Ernakulam - Kayamkulam disrupted

Eyewitness said the snapped cable stuck on the coaches, which triggered panic for a while.

Published: 13th February 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

A total of 82 train services will resume operations and these services will spread over the entire network of the South Central Railways. 

Image used for representational purposes(File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Hours after the restoration of train traffic between Ernakulam and Thrissur, which was disrupted after a goods train derailed at Puthukkad, the traffic along Ernakulam - Kayamkulam stretch was disrupted after a high-voltage overhead power cable snapped and fell onto New Delhi-bound Kerala Express at Kothanalloor near Kuruppanthara here on Saturday.

According to Railway officials, the incident took place around 4 pm. As the traction cable has been set up with a system of auto cut off in case it snaps, no danger was reported and passengers in Kerala Express were safe. 

As per the preliminary assessment, the power cable might have trapped in the pantograph (an apparatus which is mounted on the roof of an electric train to draw power from an overhead wire) and broke. Hearing a loud noise, the train was stopped immediately. Nearly two- and-a-half hours later, the train was shunted to Piravom Road using a diesel locomotive.  

Eyewitness said the snapped cable stuck on the coaches, which triggered panic for a while. The authorities soon disconnected the power supply along the stretch from the isolation points. 

“In the wake of the incident the traffic between Ernakulam and Kayamkulam stretch has been suspended. The work to reconnect the line is progressing. We expect to restore traffic by midnight,” informed a railway official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp