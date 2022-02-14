STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSEB Officers' Association call for indefinite stir from Monday over 'police raj'

The KSEB Officers’ Association, a pro-Left organisation, has called for an indefinite protest from Monday against the Board’s decision to implement ‘police Raj’ in offices. 

For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The KSEB Officers' Association, a pro-Left organisation, has called for an indefinite protest from Monday against the Board's decision to implement 'police Raj' in offices.

In December, the KSEBOA had held protest march at Vydyuthi Bhavan headquarters with their mouth gagged against the chairman's decision to suspend a board official. The point of contention is the KSEB's decision to appoint 32 police personnel on deputation from State Industrial Security Force which comes under the Kerala Police. 

"We have been told that the ex-servicemen registered under the Kerala State Ex-servicemen Development and Rehabilitation Corporation (KEXCON), deployed in the main office at Pattom, will be maintained. So in that case, what is the need to bring in police personnel when the board is in dire financial straits?" asked KSEBOA general secretary MG Suresh Kumar.

However, Ashok told The New Indian Express that KSEBOA should vent its ire to Central intelligence agencies. "The board was advised by the central agencies that police should be brought in to provide security to its offices, generating stations and power stations. How will these officials address the situation if there is an infringement to the security? The KSEBOA office bearers claim that police personnel can be appointed only in KSEB offices up to Kalamassery and not beyond that," said Ashok.

Ashok is expected to address the KSEB staff on Monday at 11:30 am. Other trade unions too have also rallied behind KSEBOA.

