STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KAL, Lord’s Mark join hands to set up EV plant in Kannur

Besides e-bikes, e-scooters and e-three wheelers, the joint venture will manufacture swappable battery stations and charging infrastructure

Published: 15th February 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Automobiles Limited and Mumbai-based Lord’s Mark Industries will jointly set up an electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Kannur. KAL managing director P V Saseendran and Lord’s founder Sachidanand Upadhyay signed a memorandum of understanding for the venture — named KAL Lords Automative Vehicles — here on Monday. 

The estimated investment for the project is in the Rs 20 crore to Rs 30 crore range. The plant will start commercial production by December this year. Lords Automative, a subsidiary of Lord’s Mark Industries, will have a majority stake, at 74%, and KAL 26%.

Besides e-bikes, e-scooters and e-three wheelers, the joint venture will also manufacture swappable battery stations and charging infrastructure. The annual capacity of the unit would be 1.5 million electric vehicles, including two-wheelers and three-wheelers. The new company will also undertake research and development activities to manufacture technologically advanced and energy-efficient electric vehicle products. 

Plans are on to develop state-of-the-art technology to drive innovation and efficiency across the EV value chain. The vehicles will range from low speed to high speed and with a range of 80 to 130km per charge.
“Kerala is one of the first states in India to draft an e-vehicle policy and has been in the forefront of boosting clean energy initiatives in the country’s transport sector. Through our strategic partnership with Lord’s Mark Industries, we will be playing a pivotal role in accelerating the shift towards e-mobility and ensuring sustainable development of the state,” Saseendran said.

“Through our joint venture with KAL, we aim to build a robust indigenous EV ecosystem and help in positioning India as one of the leading global manufacturing hubs for EVs. Through this collaboration, KAL will be in an improved position to leverage the Pan-India distribution network of Lord’s Mark Industries to expand their market scale and distribution outreach,” said Upadhyay.

A study by the CEEW Centre for Energy Finance estimated that should India stay on course to achieve its electric vehicles ambition and targets by 2030, it would create a market opportunity worth USD 206 billion. Established in 1978, KAL manufactures electric three-wheelers for passenger and goods traffic under the brand name KERALA. 

It also manufactures high-precision aerospace components for the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre and the ISRO Inertial Systems Unit. Lords Automative had launched its e-scooters in October 2020 under the brands ‘Zoom’ and ‘Zoom Li’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electric vehicle Kannur
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp