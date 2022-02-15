STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KSEB staff begin protest

An indefinite protest by KSEB employees began in front of KSEB headquarters at Pattom here on Monday, defying a ban order issued by board chairman and managing director B Ashok.

Published: 15th February 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Protest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An indefinite protest by KSEB employees began in front of KSEB headquarters at Pattom here on Monday, defying a ban order issued by board chairman and managing director B Ashok.

On the first day, the protest was led by the KSEB Officers Association. The protest by joint trade unions, barring INTUC and BMS, was to stop extravaganza by management, allow organisational freedom and stop ‘Police Raj’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSEB
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp