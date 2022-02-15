KSEB staff begin protest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An indefinite protest by KSEB employees began in front of KSEB headquarters at Pattom here on Monday, defying a ban order issued by board chairman and managing director B Ashok.

On the first day, the protest was led by the KSEB Officers Association. The protest by joint trade unions, barring INTUC and BMS, was to stop extravaganza by management, allow organisational freedom and stop ‘Police Raj’.