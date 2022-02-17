STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
K-Rail MD says SilverLine in line with Centre’s infrastructure policy 

With the green light from the Kerala High Court, K-Rail is moving fast towards completion of survey and stone laying for the SilverLine project’s social impact assessment.

Published: 17th February 2022 06:37 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the green light from the Kerala High Court, K-Rail is moving fast towards completion of survey and stone laying for the SilverLine project’s social impact assessment.
The attempt is to complete the stone-laying within 100 days. The joint survey by the Railways and K-Rail for acquiring 185ha of railway land is to start soon. 

Meanwhile, K-Rail managing director V Ajith Kumar briefed new Railway Board chairman V K Tripathi about the project in New Delhi on Wednesday. Ajith Kumar termed it a courtesy call as the new chairman had taken over recently. “I updated him about the project and its current status. The Railway Board’s stand regarding the project is known to everyone,” said Ajith Kumar, adding that the project is in line with the Centre’s policy on infrastructure project. 

Authorities have been continuing with the survey and stone-laying to earmark the alignment. The plan is to complete the social impact assessment within 100 days.  Authorities pointed out that it’s not a survey in the strictest sense. “There is no survey per se. Only the coordinates as per the DPR are being earmarked.

It’s not a survey as such. The Lidar survey done for the DPR is equivalent to the final location survey. A survey is required only during land acquisition. It would be done to identify the extent of land to be acquired. That will happen only when the land acquisition notification is issued,” said an official.

