Actor abduction case: Dileep’s brother asked to appear for questioning

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The crime branch probing the conspiracy case against actor Dileep and five others has served a notice on his brother Anoop to appear for interrogation on Monday. The notice was pasted on Anoop’s house as he could not be located.

Sources said the notice was issued after the crime branch received the report regarding forensic analysis of Anoop’s mobile phone recently. Dileep will be interrogated after Anoop’s questioning. The crime branch has also decided to question Dileep’s brother-in-law T N Suraj.

Six mobile phones used by the accused, including four used by Dileep, were surrendered before the court following a High Court directive and sent to Forensic Science Laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram for analysis. The case was registered last month after director P Balachandrakumar revealed that Dileep and the others had conspired to murder police officers probing the 2017 actor assault case.