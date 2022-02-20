STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC/ST panel registers case against HRDS India

Published: 20th February 2022

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Kerala State Commission for SC/STs has registered a case against HRDS India based on a complaint that they were constructing uninhabitable houses for Adivasis in Attappadi and elsewhere. Former MP S Ajay Kumar and member of Kerala State Commission for SC/STs told TNIE that there were complainants who have said that the houses built by the NGO HRDS India were uninhabitable. He said these houses could fly away in strong gales. He said that the other complaint was that agreements were being executed by HRDS India with Adivasis in the name of farming and other activities aimed at usurping their land. 

However, Ajay Kumar disclosed that he will not reveal the name of the complainants as the HRDS India representatives will go and influence them. He said that the Commission has sought a report from the district collector and superintendent of police on the complaints within 15 days.The NGO HRDS India was in the news recently for employing Swapna Suresh, an accused in the gold smuggling case who is facing a probe by the NIA and the Enforcement Directorate. Swapna Suresh had joined HRDS India as its Director (Women empowerment and CSR).

