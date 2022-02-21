CPM worker hacked to death in Kannur's Punnol; RSS workers' involvement suspected

By Express News Service

KANNUR: After a brief interval, Kerala witnessed another political murder, this time at Punnol, near Thalasserry in the Kannur district where a CPM worker was hacked to death allegedly by RSS members in the early hours on Monday.

According to police, CPM worker Haridasan, 54, of Korambil Thazhekkuniyil house, a fisherman in Punnol village, was attacked by a gang around 1.30 am on Monday as he was returning to his house after work. He was attacked in front of his house as the assailants were hiding near his house waiting for his return, police said.

His neighbours who rushed to the spot hearing the screams and shouts took Haridasan to the Thalasserry cooperative hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

One of his legs was chopped off by the attackers and there were many cuts and wounds in his body. Son of late Phalgunan, Haridasan is survived by mother Chithrangi, wife Mini, daughters Chinnu and Nandana.

Kannur City police commissioner R Ilango said that the investigation has started and the culprits would be brought before the law as soon as possible.