Four of a family found dead in Kodungallur

Four members of a family were found dead, apparently due to carbon monoxide poisoning, at their home in Kodungallur on Sunday.

Published: 21st February 2022 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR:  Four members of a family were found dead, apparently due to carbon monoxide poisoning, at their home in Kodungallur on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Kadamparambath Ashif, 41, his wife Abeera, 35, and children Asahara Fathima, 13, and Anounifa, 9. 

Ashif and their family lived upstairs and his mother and sister along with the sisters’ two children were staying downstairs of the house at Uzhuvathumkadavu. Since none of Ashif’s family members came down until late in the morning, the sister first tried calling the couple but didn’t get any answer. She then informed the neighbours and then the police. 

The door of the room upstairs was locked and the windows closed. Police broke open the door and found the family members lying lifeless.

A case has been registered and a probe has already been started.”  Meanwhile, a suicide note recovered from the room indicated that the family died by suicide following a financial crisis. Ashif worked as a Software Engineer and was on work from home. 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

