Four of a family found dead in Kodungallur

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Four members of a family were found dead, apparently due to carbon monoxide poisoning, at their home in Kodungallur on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Kadamparambath Ashif, 41, his wife Abeera, 35, and children Asahara Fathima, 13, and Anounifa, 9.

Ashif and their family lived upstairs and his mother and sister along with the sisters’ two children were staying downstairs of the house at Uzhuvathumkadavu. Since none of Ashif’s family members came down until late in the morning, the sister first tried calling the couple but didn’t get any answer. She then informed the neighbours and then the police.

The door of the room upstairs was locked and the windows closed. Police broke open the door and found the family members lying lifeless.

A case has been registered and a probe has already been started.” Meanwhile, a suicide note recovered from the room indicated that the family died by suicide following a financial crisis. Ashif worked as a Software Engineer and was on work from home.

