Maha Kubera Yaga from April 17 to 23

The Kubera Temple of Economics at Chalavara near Shoranur in Palakkad district will organise a 7-day Maha Kubera Yaga  from April 17 to 23.

Published: 26th February 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kubera Temple of Economics at Chalavara near Shoranur in Palakkad district will organise a 7-day Maha Kubera Yaga from April 17 to 23. The yaga is being held to invoke the blessings of the Lord of Riches to wipe out the misery brought in by the pandemic and to bring prosperity and peace, said Kubera Temple managing trustee Jithin Jayakrishnan, announcing the yaga at a press meet in Kochi on Friday. Cherumukku Vallabhan Akkithirippad, who has performed both Soma Yaga and Athirathram will be the master (Yajamana) of the Yaga.

The Kubera temple in Chalavara is the only temple dedicated to Lord Kubera in Kerala. The temple was opened to the public by pontiff of Edaneer Math Sachithananda Bharathi on November 1, 2021.  The yaga will be held in a spacious 10.5 acre land and the expense is pegged at Rs 5 crore. Prominent persons including union and state ministers will attend it, he  said.

The temple has been built based on the vision of T P Jayakrishnan, who has conducted extensive research in Holistic Human Metaphysics and Vedic metaphysics, said Jithin. There will be three venues at the Yagasala. While Maha Kubera Yaga will be performed at the Maha vedi, various poojas and rituals will be performed at Agama vedi. Vedic scholars will deliver lectures on various subjects at the Nigama vedi.

A Ramayana Yajna will start at Nigama vedi on April 10. The soil from Pandukeswar near Badrinath, which is being brought in a procession, will reach the Yagasala on April 16. High priests of prominent temples across the country will be performing poojas at the Agama vedi during the seven days, said Jithin. 

