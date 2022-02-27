STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
17-year-old girl drowns in Idukki reservoir

The body was later recovered from the reservoir by local residents and the Fire and Rescue Services team from Kattappana.  

Drowning

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A 17-year-old girl, who was part of a nine-member team that came from Kochi for a leisure trip to Idukki on Saturday, drowned in Idukki reservoir in Anchuruli. The deceased is Isha Fathima. Six of her friends also fell into the reservoir while trying to rescue her. However, the timely intervention of a local resident, Abhilash, saved the lives of the six girls. 

The team led by Sanal, a Kochi resident, had gone to Anchuruli to celebrate his daughter’s birthday on Saturday. Sanal’s daughter’s four classmates, their two sisters and a brother, were also in the team.  The team reached Vazhavara near Kattappana by 11.30 am. As per their request, Abhilash, a resident of Vazhavara, accompanied them, to Anchuruli for trekking. 

After reaching the reservoir area, the girls stepped into the reservoir for taking selfie. However, while taking photos, Isha accidentally slipped into the water. While trying to rescue her, six other girls also started drowning. Seeing the girls screaming, Abhilash ran to the spot and rescued the six girls. Even as he conducted a desperate search for Isha in the reservoir, Abhilash couldn’t find her. The body was later recovered from the reservoir by local residents and the Fire and Rescue Services team from Kattappana.  
After conducting post-mortem proceedings, Isha’s body will be taken to Kochi on Sunday.

