Homebuyers can verify project details on Rera website

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Homebuyers beware! You just cannot sit back and relax if a builder claims that his project is registered with the Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-Rera). Do check the authority’s website to see whether the developer has updated all relevant details of the project on the authority’s website -- www.rera.kerala.gov.in

Recently, the authority had sent show-cause notices to promoters, including builders and developers, who obtained registration for their projects but failed to upload the required details on the website. As per the rule, promoters have to upload project details including necessary licences and sanctions, on the website. Also, the promoter has to update the progress of work in every quarter of the year until the last unit is handed over.

The authority has now warned the public to exercise caution while dealing with 29 builders, including some big names, who have failed to upload details. The list is available on its website.The authority will be forced to take strict action if the promoters fail to comply with the rule, said K-Rera chairman P H Kurian.

“The project details, including mandatory sanctions and stage of work, uploaded on the website help the authority monitor its progress. Even more important is that the information, updated in every quarter, helps customers to review the progress. All these details are freely available on the website,” he told TNIE.

Protecting customers

Projects adhering to K-Rera’s norms are a safe bet for customers. While registering a project with K-Rera, the promoter has to upload all details of the project on w ww.rera.kerala.gov.in They include audited balance sheet of the promoter, track record, records of land ownership, sanctioned plans and NOCs from the authorities concerned. This facility will allow customers to make informed choices. The quarterly updates by the promoters help customers in continuous monitoring.

K-RERA registration is mandatory for real estate projects which fit into the definition stated in the Real

Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016. It should be a real estate development with a land area of more than 500 sq m; plot development projects which require development permit/layout approval under Kerala Panchayat Building Rules, 2019/ Kerala Municipality Building Rules, 2019; development of more than 8 numbers of flats, shops, office space, godowns etc which are intended to be transferred to another person(s) on leasehold or freehold basis. Projects which received occupancy certificates before May 1, 2017, will not come under the jurisdiction of the authority.