Pinarayi to fly to US for treatment

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will leave for the US on January 15 for a two-week-long medical treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. The state government will bear the entire expenses, subject to Centre’s clearance, said the order issued by general administration (political) department, and signed by Chief Secretary V P Joy.

The order, however, does not say whether the chief minister will hand over charge to any of his cabinet colleagues. Last time when Pinarayi left for the US in September 2018, no minister was given the charge. The CM used to handle e-files from there. Then industries minister E P Jayarajan was authorised to chair cabinet meetings and coordinate flood relief activities.

Pinarayi, 76, had undergone treatment at Mayo Clinic and is now going for the follow-up treatment. He will be accompanied by wife Kamala and personal assistant V M Sunish. He is expected to return by January 29. The CM had scheduled the US visit more than two months ago. It was postponed due to various reasons.