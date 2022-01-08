STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Tiger cub Mangala to get cataract medicine from US

A tiger cub abandoned by its mother due to disabilities, and which has been learning lessons of hunting in a protected environment, will be receiving medicine from the USA for its cataract treatment. 

Published: 08th January 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Mangala in her enclosure in the Periyar Tiger Reserve

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A tiger cub abandoned by its mother due to disabilities, and which has been learning lessons of hunting in a protected environment, will be receiving medicine from the USA for its cataract treatment. 
Two forest guards, who were on patrolling duty, had found the tiger cub in the deep jungle near Mangala Devi temple in the Periyar Tiger Reserve on November 22, 2020. The cub which was barely two months old was weak and hungry and was staring at certain death. The mother had abandoned the cub as its hind legs were paralysed and it had poor vision. 

It was brought to Thekkady forest range office where it  slowly regained strength under the watchful eyes of two forest guards and veterinarian Dr R Anuraj. Named Mangala, the forest department has been providing it the best nutrition to help the cub gain strength and survive in the wild.  

A team of veterinarians provided Mangala physiotherapy to rejuvenate her legs and it was shifted to a protected enclosure in July 2021 to be trained in hunting before releasing it in the wild. However, the cub’s poor eyesight was a big concern and an expert team of veterinarians examined the animal and recommended treatment for cataract.

The plan is to import ‘lanosterol’, a medicine that can dissolve cataract, from the US. A 5ml vial of lanosterol costs Rs 16,000. The eye drops will be administered for one month and if there is improvement, the treatment will be continued for three months. A team led by chief veterinary officer Arun Zacharia is monitoring its health.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp