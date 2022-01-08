Tiger cub Mangala to get cataract medicine from US

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A tiger cub abandoned by its mother due to disabilities, and which has been learning lessons of hunting in a protected environment, will be receiving medicine from the USA for its cataract treatment.

Two forest guards, who were on patrolling duty, had found the tiger cub in the deep jungle near Mangala Devi temple in the Periyar Tiger Reserve on November 22, 2020. The cub which was barely two months old was weak and hungry and was staring at certain death. The mother had abandoned the cub as its hind legs were paralysed and it had poor vision.

It was brought to Thekkady forest range office where it slowly regained strength under the watchful eyes of two forest guards and veterinarian Dr R Anuraj. Named Mangala, the forest department has been providing it the best nutrition to help the cub gain strength and survive in the wild.

A team of veterinarians provided Mangala physiotherapy to rejuvenate her legs and it was shifted to a protected enclosure in July 2021 to be trained in hunting before releasing it in the wild. However, the cub’s poor eyesight was a big concern and an expert team of veterinarians examined the animal and recommended treatment for cataract.

The plan is to import ‘lanosterol’, a medicine that can dissolve cataract, from the US. A 5ml vial of lanosterol costs Rs 16,000. The eye drops will be administered for one month and if there is improvement, the treatment will be continued for three months. A team led by chief veterinary officer Arun Zacharia is monitoring its health.