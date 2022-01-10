SFI activist stabbed to death in the college campus in Idukki

By Express News Service

IDUKKI : A member of the Students Federation of India (SFI) was stabbed to death in a clash that broke out between SFI and Kerala Students Union (KSU), the students' wing of the Congress party, at Government Engineering College in Painavu in the Idukki district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Dheeraj Rajasekharan, a resident of Taliparamba, Kannur, and the 7th-semester student of the Computer Science stream at the college.

Two other students were also injured in the clash, of which the condition of Amal B, another SFI activist, is said to be critical. Another SFI activist Abhijith, a native of Thrissur, is the third person injured in the clash.

The incident happened while the elections for the college union were progressing, which is held for colleges affiliated with the Kerala Technical University.

Dheeraj was stabbed in his neck by some assailants who came outside the campus, according to police sources. SFI student activists alleged that KSU students had brought Youth Congress activists to unleash the violence on the campus.

CPM senior leader M M Mani told the media persons that he has received information from the students, who were eyewitnesses of the incident, that Youth Congress activist and Maniyarankudi resident Nikil Paily was the culprit.

However, the accused have absconded from the spot soon after the attack.

Meanwhile, college principal M J Jalaja said the stabbing took place outside the campus and the police were present at the scene.

The injured students have been shifted to the Idukki Medical College Hospital and the body of Dheeraj will be taken for post mortem proceedings soon.

Police have arrived at the spot and the probe is underway.

The murder in the Idukki college on Monday is seen as the revival of the ugly face of the campus politics after Abhimanyu, an SFI worker, was murdered by the activist of the Campus Front of India, the students' wing of Popular Front of India, in July 2018 at Maharaja's College, Ernakulam.