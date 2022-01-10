STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sort out issues before implementing Khader panel report recommendations: Kerala teachers' unions

As part of the merger of the high school and higher secondary sections,  the post of headmaster in schools with classes I to XII has been re-designated as vice-principal.

Published: 10th January 2022 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

School Teachers

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the government is moving ahead with its plan to bring school education under a single directorate as recommended by the Khader committee, many key issues raised by the stakeholders are yet to be sorted out, Opposition-affiliated teachers’ unions have said.

As part of the merger of the high school and higher secondary sections,  the post of headmaster in schools with classes I to XII has been re-designated as vice-principal. While the principal (from the higher secondary section) will be the head of the institution, there is no clarity yet on the administrative powers of vice-principals (headmasters).  

Higher secondary teachers have come out strongly against any arrangement in which they will be supervised by vice-principals from the high school section. They are also apprehensive that implementation of pay parity among high school and higher secondary teachers would eventually prove disadvantageous to them. 

“We have learnt that the government is planning to frame special rules on the delegation of powers of principal and vice-principal. We will take legal recourse against the government’s unilateral moves that are carried out without taking the higher secondary teachers into confidence,” said S Manoj of Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association.  

General Education Minister V Sivankutty had recently convened meetings to iron out issues ahead of the framing of special rules but opposition-affiliated teachers unions boycotted it. They also rued the General Education Department’s practice of using the Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) meeting, dominated by ruling party-affiliated teachers’ unions, to discuss an important matter like Khader committee report implementation. 

RECOMMENDATIONS 

  • A 3-member committee headed by M A Khader submitted a report to the govt in 2019 for improving the quality of school education
  • It mooted the constitution of a Directorate of School Education by merging the Directorate of Public Instructions and HSE, VHSE Directorates.
  • As per the panel’s recommendation, the headmaster will be re-designated as ‘vice principal’ but administrative powers not clearly laid down
  • Higher secondary teachers are apprehensive that implementation of the recommendations will affect them adversely.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala teachers unions Khader Committee Kerala government Kerala education department
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp