Moratorium on fishermen’s loans extended till June

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has extended the moratorium on loans taken by fishermen for six more months from January 1 to June 30, 2022.

The moratorium on repayment and seizure on loans taken by fishermen for different purposes including purchase of fishing and related equipment, house construction, children’s education, medical treatment and marriage of girl children, till December 2008 was extended. As per the cabinet decisions, moratorium will be applicable to ongoing or recently initiated bank seizures too.

Other cabinet decisions

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will receive the salute at the Republic Day parade in the state capital. Education Minister V Sivankutty will also attend the R Day function. Other ministers to attend in districts are J Chinchurani (Kollam), Antony Raju (Pathanamthitta), P Prasad (Alappuzha), V N Vasavan (Kottayam), Roshy Augustine (Idukki), P Rajeeve (Ernakulam), K Radhakrishnan (Thrissur) and K Krishnankutty (Palakkad).