Moratorium on fishermen’s loans extended till June

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has extended the moratorium on loans taken by fishermen for six more months from January 1 to June 30, 2022.
The moratorium on repayment and seizure on loans taken by fishermen for different purposes including purchase of fishing and related equipment, house construction, children’s education, medical treatment and marriage of girl children, till December 2008 was extended. As per the cabinet decisions, moratorium will be applicable to ongoing or recently initiated bank seizures too.
Other cabinet decisions
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will receive the salute at the Republic Day parade in the state capital. Education Minister V Sivankutty will also attend the R Day function. Other ministers to attend in districts are J Chinchurani (Kollam), Antony Raju (Pathanamthitta), P Prasad (Alappuzha), V N Vasavan (Kottayam), Roshy Augustine (Idukki), P Rajeeve (Ernakulam), K Radhakrishnan (Thrissur) and K Krishnankutty (Palakkad).
- Kunnumbhagam Government School Kanjirappally to be elevated as Sports School under General Education Department. KIFFB will provide financial assistance for infrastructure development.
- Posts of Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Senior Resident created at Institute of Integrated Medical Sciences Palakkad.
- The cabinet decided to extend the service of National Savings director Manu S for three years from January 2022.
- Vidya volunteers serving at single-teacher schools would be posted in the General Education Dept.
- An area of 155.89 acres under KSIDC at Thonnakkal in the state capital would be brought under Kerala Life Sciences Industries Park Pvt Ltd for setting up Life Sciences Industries Park.
- Rekha Rajesh, wife of M Rajesh who died due to snake bite while on duty, will be given permanent posting by creating a supernumerary post.