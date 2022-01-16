Dileep case: Businessman rules out his involvement

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Crime Branch bid to trace the unidentified seventh accused in the case registered against Dileep for conspiring to harm police officers who investigated the actor abduction case took a new turn on Saturday as a Kottayam-based businessman came forward ruling out his involvement. Crime Branch had registered the conspiracy case against Dileep, his brother Anoop, brother-in-law Sooraj, Appu, Babu Chengamanad, and a yet-to-be-identified person based on the statement of director P Balachandrakumar.

The Crime Branch as part of identifying the seventh accused had summoned Balachandrakumar to its office in Kochi on Friday. Balachandrakumar said that he was shown photographs of six suspects. “Of these, one person’s photo looked a bit similar. But I am not sure that the person whose photograph was shown was the person who hatched the conspiracy at Dileep’s house. I have told Crime Branch officials to let me speak to these persons for identifying them,” he said.

Balachandrakumar had claimed that the same unidentified person had come with a tablet that was handed over to Dileep. The actor saw the assault visuals on the same tablet. After reports appeared that the unidentified person is a Kottayam-based businessman, MD of Hotel Orchid Residency P A Mehboob came forward denying that he is not the person mentioned by Balachandrakumar. Mehboob is heading a business group in Qatar and has a partnership with Dileep in his restaurant business. Mehboob said he decided to speak to reporters after receiving many calls from friends and relatives to know whether he was the unidentified accused person.

“I went to the residence of Dileep only once. It was around three years back as part of starting the branch of the restaurant ‘De Puttu’ in Qatar. I did not see Balchandrakumar at Dileep’s house. I did not even see Dileep’s brother Anoop there. I only have business relations with Dileep. I am not the ‘VIP’ whom Balachandrakumar mentioned. I am ready to undergo even narco analysis test if required. I will cooperate with the investigation team if called for interrogation,” he said.

However, Crime Branch officials said that they are yet to contact Mehboob as part of the case. “It was a surprise for us that a businessman came out denying his role even before we inquired about his role in the case. We have started a probe to identify the person,” an official said.