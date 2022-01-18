STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Aravana prasadam sale stopped, partially restored later

The distribution of aravana prasadam to devotees at Lord Ayyappa temple here came to a standstill for six hours from 1pm on Monday. 

Published: 18th January 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

Sabarimala temple. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The distribution of aravana prasadam to devotees at Lord Ayyappa temple here came to a standstill for six hours from 1pm on Monday. Inadequate buffer stock of aravana prasadam and insufficient stock of containers were the reasons for the situation.

The supply was partially restored around 7pm by restricting the sale to three containers per devotee and using the stock of paper containers kept in the devaswom godown. Travancore Devaswom Board president K Ananthagopan said the devaswom officials were asked to initiate immediate measures to restore the supply. 

He said by using the stock of paper containers, the devaswom was able to manage the crisis and the full restoration of supply would be achieved by Tuesday with the arrival of new containers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
aravana prasadam Sabarimala
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp