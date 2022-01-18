Aravana prasadam sale stopped, partially restored later

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The distribution of aravana prasadam to devotees at Lord Ayyappa temple here came to a standstill for six hours from 1pm on Monday. Inadequate buffer stock of aravana prasadam and insufficient stock of containers were the reasons for the situation.

The supply was partially restored around 7pm by restricting the sale to three containers per devotee and using the stock of paper containers kept in the devaswom godown. Travancore Devaswom Board president K Ananthagopan said the devaswom officials were asked to initiate immediate measures to restore the supply.

He said by using the stock of paper containers, the devaswom was able to manage the crisis and the full restoration of supply would be achieved by Tuesday with the arrival of new containers.