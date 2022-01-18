Except two, Monson Mavunkal’s ‘antiques’ are all fake

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has revealed that a copper plate inscription — claimed to have a historical Sabarimala link — found in the possession of conman Monson Mavunkal is fake. The ASI, which constituted a special team to examine the ‘antique’ collections with Monson, recently filed a report to the Crime Branch probing multiple cheating and rape cases.

According to the Crime Branch, the ASI report said researchers applied all modern technology to establish the authenticity of materials claimed to be antique pieces. The ASI found that, other than two silver coins and a wood-crafted spear, the items in Monson’s collection are fake. “Monson claimed that he owns a precious manuscript that contains details about the history of Sabarimala. However, the ASI has confirmed it is fake. He claimed the two silver coins were given to Judas to betray Jesus. The ASI has found that the coins have antique value but they were not given to betray Jesus,” said an officer.

A wooden spear was also found to have antique value. “The rest are fake — including the staff of Moses, throne of Tipu Sultan and the lamp made by Prophet Mohammad. Monson had claimed to possess religious books of antique value, which too were found fake,” the officer added.

The Crime Branch will include the findings in the chargesheet to be filed against Monson. The agency is probing 12 cases — including two rape cases — against the conman. Also, the Enforcement Directorate is probing a money laundering case him.

Items checked by ASI

Sabarimala copper plate inscription, coins of Judas, Bible, Quran, staff of Moses, Nataraja idol, wooden spear, throne of Tipu Sultan, lamp made by Prophet Muhammad, and coins from the Roman empire.