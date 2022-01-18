STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Except two, Monson Mavunkal’s ‘antiques’ are all fake

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has revealed that a copper plate inscription — claimed to have a historical Sabarimala link — found in the possession of conman Monson Mavunkal is fake.

Published: 18th January 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Monson Mavunkal

Monson Mavunkal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has revealed that a copper plate inscription — claimed to have a historical Sabarimala link — found in the possession of conman Monson Mavunkal is fake. The ASI, which constituted a special team to examine the ‘antique’ collections with Monson, recently filed a report to the Crime Branch probing multiple cheating and rape cases.

According to the Crime Branch, the ASI report said researchers applied all modern technology to establish the authenticity of materials claimed to be antique pieces. The ASI found that, other than two silver coins and a wood-crafted spear, the items in Monson’s collection are fake. “Monson claimed that he owns a precious manuscript that contains details about the history of Sabarimala. However, the ASI has confirmed it is fake. He claimed the two silver coins were given to Judas to betray Jesus. The ASI has found that the coins have antique value but they were not given to betray Jesus,” said an officer.

A wooden spear was also found to have antique value. “The rest are fake — including the staff of Moses, throne of Tipu Sultan and the lamp made by Prophet Mohammad. Monson had claimed to possess religious books of antique value, which too were found fake,” the officer added.

The Crime Branch will include the findings in the chargesheet to be filed against Monson. The agency is probing 12 cases — including two rape cases — against the conman. Also, the Enforcement Directorate is probing a money laundering case him.

Items checked by ASI
Sabarimala copper plate inscription, coins of Judas, Bible, Quran, staff of Moses, Nataraja idol, wooden spear, throne of Tipu Sultan, lamp made by Prophet Muhammad, and coins from the Roman empire.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monson Mavunkal Archaeological Survey of India
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp