Man jailed after 9-year-old testifies about ‘bad touch’

During the trial, the boy reportedly told the court that he was able to differentiate between ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’ because he had learnt it in school.

Published: 18th January 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, child abuse

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special fast track court has sentenced a 54-year-old man to five years rigorous imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for sexually abusing a nine-year-old boy. 

The accused person, Manacaud native Vijayakumar, was sentenced by judge R Jayakrishnan at the court. The special fast track court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict, special public prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan said.

During the trial, the boy reportedly told the court that he was able to differentiate between ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’ because he had learnt it in school. He also told the court that Vijayakumar had touched him with a bad intention and hence he ought to be punished.

The boy was abused at his house near Thumba in November 2020. Vijayakumar, who came as a domestic help, grabbed the boy’s private parts when he was alone. The boy sensed that it was a bad touch by the man and immediately let his parents know about the incident. Following this, the parents lodged a complaint with the Thumba police.

