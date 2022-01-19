Muslim groups frown on SFI, say it promotes sexual anarchy

MP Prashanth By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Opening a new front in its offensive against CPM, the IUML has targetted the Left party’s student wing SFI for “spreading sexual anarchy and the ideology of liberalism” on the campuses, and got spontaneous support from other Muslim organisations, including those owing allegiance to Kanthapuram Abu Becker Mussaliyar.

The SFI unit at the LBS College of Engineering, Kasaragod, had brought out posters ostensibly promoting same-sex love a few weeks ago. Another poster showed a male student holding the hand of a Muslim girl with the caption “Let us chain the hands of pseudo morality.”

“Instead of talking politics, Left organisations are engaged in propagating love and free sex on capmuses. The Communist agenda is to attract youth to the party,” said IUML high-powered committee member Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal. He was inaugurating the Muslim Yough League state executive camp at Munnar in Idukki district on Monday.

Earlier this month, the League had used a marriage in Kannur between a Muslim girl and a Hindu boy from a Communist family as a propaganda material to campaign against the threat faced by the Muslim community ‘from atheists and irreligious groups’.

Orchestrated campaign against SFI: Sachin Dev

The orientation camp, conducted by the Wisdom Islamic Organisation in Kozhikode two days ago, cautioned against the attempts to demolish the family system and promote sexual anarchy. Without naming the SFI, a statement from Wisdom said certain youth and students’ organisations were propagating irreligious attitudes and liberalism in society.

Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (Markazudawa) asked the CPM to control the dangerous attempts by its students’ outfit to support moral degeneration including homosexuality. It vowed to protect the uniqueness of Kerala which is deep-rooted in faith and morality. Significantly, the Kanthapuram group of Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) and Sunni Students Organisation (SSF), which politically supports the CPM, have also come out against the SFI.

The leaders’ camp of the SYS held at Kayamkulam recently deplored the efforts of the secular organisations to destroy the moral values existing in society. SSF state committee said Left student organisations were desperately trying to keep themselves afloat in the mainstream by clinging on to the concept of free sex.

“Their gimmicks focusing on sexuality will give an impression that poverty of sex is the greatest problem on the campuses,” SSF said. SFI state secretary and MLA K M Sachin Dev, however, clarified the organisation had not taken any stand on these controversial issues.

“Our central or state committee had not taken such a decision. Posters might have appeared on a particular campus in a specific circumstance,” said Sachin. He said the allegations are part of an orchestrated campaign against the outfit. “Religious sentiments are being misused for political purposes,” he said.