STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

New wildlife act plan ruffles animal lovers

Scrapping section on transfer of ownership and transport may lead to elephant trade.

Published: 24th January 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Representational picture

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Conservationists are crying foul over the amendment proposed by the Centre to the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. They fear it would facilitate the trade of captive elephants in the country. Section 43 of the Act clearly states that no person in possession of “captive animal or animal articles shall transfer them by way of sale or offer for sale or by any other mode of consideration of commercial nature”.

But the proposed amendment clarifies that the existing section 43 will not apply to the transfer or transport of any live elephant by a person having a certificate of ownership. While the proposed amendment has not clearly said that it would allow the sale or transfer of legal ownership of elephants, the very mention that the relevant section will not apply can be interpreted as the ban on transfer of elephants by way of sale being lifted by the amendment, fear animal lovers.

However, a senior forest department officer told TNIE, “I don’t think the new Bill would abolish the ban on sale of elephants or transfer of legal ownership of elephants from one person to another. In fact, the officials might have used the word ‘transfer’ in the sense of transportation of live captive elephants from one place to another.”

But ‘transfer’ has created confusion. P S Easa, wildlife expert and a former director of the Kerala Forest Research Institute, said he too is unsure of the Bill having provisions to abolish the ban.  “But the Centre should legalise the ownership transfer of elephants on fulfilment of certain conditions. Everybody knows that the practice of transfer of ownership of elephants (illegal elephant sale) is rampant in the state despite the state having banned the sale. 

A large amount of black money is used for this illegal trade as there is no standard price for elephants, and the price is often decided based on the animals’ vital statistics. Allowing legal transfer of ownership can end this illegal practice. Moreover, there is no provision now for an elephant owner to sell it if he is unable to take care,” he said.

V K Venkitachalam, general secretary of the Heritage Animal Task Force, has written to Jairam Ramesh -- who chairs the parliamentary standing committee on science and technology - seeking his urgent intervention to ensure that the proposed amendment does not allow any trade on elephants to enable the conservation of the dwindling population of Asian elephants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wildlife Protection Act
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp