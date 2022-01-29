Water commission recommends review of Mullaperiyar dam’s safety

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In what could be seen as the result of Kerala’s consistent efforts to bring transparency in the operations of Mullaperiyar dam, the Central Water Commission (CWC) has stressed on the need to review the safety of the dam, in the latest status report submitted before the Supreme Court on January 25.

In the report, CWC deputy director Rakesh Kumar Gautham said that the overall condition of the dam and its appurtenant structure based on visual inspection is found to be satisfactory. However, a fresh review of the safety of Mullaperiyar dam is due and is required to be undertaken.

“The safety of the dam was last reviewed in 2011 and there is a need to review safety periodically as safety cannot be static. Dr Joe Joseph, the petitioner was able to highlight the issue of transparency in dam operations after which Tamil Nadu implemented rule curve and gate operation schedule. Tamil Nadu has informed the court that they are completing instrumentation works. Kerala has to stress on the need to establish an office of the supervisory committee at the dam site. If the committee takes control and provides accurate data, it will help Kerala to ensure safety of people living downstream during flood and other emergency situations,” said dam safety expert James Wilson.

Meanwhile, Kerala may demand a Supreme Court-monitored safety review to ensure that its concerns are properly addressed. “The methodology and tests are important. There should be clarity on who collects data and how transparent the process is,” said an officer.

“The empowered committee had submitted a report in 2014 that the dam is safe, which facilitated Tamil Nadu to raise the water level to 142 feet. We will ensure that the interests of the state are addressed,” said Kerala’s standing counsel G Prakash. In the report, the CWC has highlighted Tamil Nadu’s plaints that Kerala has not accorded sanction to cut trees in the immediate downstream areas of Mullaperiyar dam, which is essential to take up works for strengthening the Baby dam and earthen dam.