SDPI team tried to meet CPM leaders at AKG Centre, but were turned away: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After photos of a few SDPI men posing before the AKG Centre went viral on social media and triggered a controversy, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan clarified in the assembly that they had arrived at the CPM headquarters but were turned away within a few minutes.

“On June 1, a seven-member team had approached the security personnel of AKG Centre and said they wanted to meet CPM leaders. After realising that they were SDPI men, they were told that the party is not interested in discussions with them and were turned away. They waited for five minutes and then left,” Pinarayi said.

“The AKG Centre is usually open to the public. But such people are not allowed entry as the party does not want any meeting with communal forces like the SDPI,” he said. The chief minster said that on their way out, the SDPI men took a photo in front of the AKG Centre and circulated it through social media. Soon, a section of the media came out with reports that the SDPI men had visited the CPM headquarters. Pinarayi alleged ‘ulterior motives’ behind such reports.

No visit by SDPI to AKG Centre, says CPM

T’Puram: The CPM headquarters has always been open to the public and there is no ban on anyone from entering the party office. However, the party does not want to hold any kind of meeting with communal parties like the SDPI, the CPM leadership said.

The party assessed that attempts by the SDPI are more on the lines of reaping political gains by fishing in troubled waters. AKG Centre, the state headquarters of the CPM, has denied reports about SDPI delegation visiting the office in the wake of the bomb attack on party office.