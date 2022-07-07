STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Mollywood actor Sreejith Ravi displays nudity before kids, booked under POCSO Act

The children couldn't name the person in the complaint. Following the complaint, the police initiated a probe based on CCTV visuals obtained from the region.

Published: 07th July 2022 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Cine actor Sreejith Ravi. (Photo | EPS)

Cine actor Sreejith Ravi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Kerala police on Thursday arrested cine actor Sreejith Ravi in a POCSO case, where he allegedly displayed his nudity in front of two children in Thrissur.

According to the police, the arrest was made on a complaint lodged by the parents of the two children. As per the complaint, a person who came in a car displayed nudity in front of the kids near S N Park at Ayyanthole in Thrissur.

The children couldn't name the person in the complaint. Following the complaint, the police initiated a probe based on CCTV visuals obtained from the region. Later, the car was spotted and the accused was identified.

Meanwhile, Sreejith gave a statement that he was suffering from mental problems and taking medicine for it. In 2016, Sreejith was arrested by Palakkad police for displaying nudity while inside a car when a group of students were walking to their school. He allegedly even tried to click photographs with the school-going kids in the frame. Sreejith Ravi is the son of veteran Malayalam actor TG Ravi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sreejith Ravi POCSO Nudity Children actor mental health
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp