Mollywood actor Sreejith Ravi displays nudity before kids, booked under POCSO Act

By Express News Service

Kerala police on Thursday arrested cine actor Sreejith Ravi in a POCSO case, where he allegedly displayed his nudity in front of two children in Thrissur.

According to the police, the arrest was made on a complaint lodged by the parents of the two children. As per the complaint, a person who came in a car displayed nudity in front of the kids near S N Park at Ayyanthole in Thrissur.

The children couldn't name the person in the complaint. Following the complaint, the police initiated a probe based on CCTV visuals obtained from the region. Later, the car was spotted and the accused was identified.

Meanwhile, Sreejith gave a statement that he was suffering from mental problems and taking medicine for it. In 2016, Sreejith was arrested by Palakkad police for displaying nudity while inside a car when a group of students were walking to their school. He allegedly even tried to click photographs with the school-going kids in the frame. Sreejith Ravi is the son of veteran Malayalam actor TG Ravi.