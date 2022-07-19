Kerala: Should the roads be renamed 'K-Road' for filling the potholes? asks HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday issued a directive to automatically register vigilance cases against the PWD engineers and contractors concerned in the cases where the roads go into disrepair and occurring potholes within six months after the laying of the road or repairing and internal inquiry in cases of roads falling into disrepair within one year.

Justice Davan Ramachandran also orally asked whether the road should be renamed 'K Road' for filling the potholes.

The vigilance inquiry should be initiated on the prima facie presumption that the financial outlay for the laying or repairing of the road had been properly utilized. The inquiry should be completed in six months and a report is filed before the competent court. "In the case, a road which goes into disrepair including the presence of pothole within a period of one year after it s repaired or laid, an inquiry by an internal agency shall conduct an inquiry. If any of the officers found culpable of criminal offence or negligence, necessary action as per law shall be initiated by registration of FIR or as per law," said the court.

"It's a tragedy that every monsoon we have to do this. Now I think it's time for us to decide for the future," said the court.

Narrating his personal experience Justice Davan Ramachandran said "During a journey to Nilambur the roads from Kochi till Cheruthuruthi are good, but driving from Cheruthuruthi to Wandoor is horrible and miserable. I was wondering if it's the same rain that lashes the state. How can we tolerate roads which destroy every six months? Good roads are the basic right of a citizen."

He continued: "Where are the engineers? Why do we require these engineers, if they are unable to maintain roads of good quality? The engineers must treat the roads has been their own. Not a single engineers are on the road. Don't provide a car to them and make them walk. Then they will understand the woes of people." Then the government pleader submitted that only a few engineers are not effectively doing their work.

"Are you willing to tell me there is no corruption in the road works? I have been speaking about the case for the last three years, I feel ashamed now, that I have to keep on saying the same thing every six months. What action has been taken against the engineers for the dilapidated condition of the roads? Here all will wait for the road to be repaired and soon after that other authorities will come and dig it right away. The speedy completion of road maintenance will reduce traffic congestion," said the court.

Not a single engineer has been made responsible for the pathetic condition of some roads except when there is a death and major accidents are waiting to happen. The government must look into this issue very seriously since they have dedicated departments to deal with roads which are headed by senior IAS officers and the will should be exhibited that no road is subjected to such agony, particularly in these times. "Ironically the roads ought to have been maintained at the best state during monsoon because that is the time when vehicles would be exposed to accidents, but in our state, the contrary is often the truth. It is the monsoon time when the roads are in the worst situation," observed the court.

