CBSE Class XII: Schools in Kerala, Lakshadweep record highest success rate of 98.83 per cent

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram region, comprising schools in Kerala and Lakshadweep, recorded the country's highest success rate of 98.83% in the CBSE Class XII examination, the results of which were announced on Friday. The all-India pass percentage was 92.71.

Last year too, schools in Kerala and Lakshadweep registered the highest success rate of 99.89% among various regions in the country. While the all-India success rate dropped by 6.66% this year compared to the previous year, the corresponding drop was only 1.06% in Trivandrum region.

Owing to the Covid pandemic, the CBSE Board exams were conducted in two terms - Term one in objective mode and Term two in descriptive mode. Each term covered 50% of the portions. The syllabus was also reduced by 30% taking into account the loss of 'transactional time' in view of the Covid pandemic.

"The weightage of Term one was fixed at 30% and Term two at 70% for theory papers. However, for practical, equal weightage was decided to be given for both terms for preparing the final result," the CBSE said in a press note.

The results are available on the websites https://cbseresults.nic.in and https://cbse.gov.in. The results can also be accessed through Mobile App Umang (https://web.umang.gov.in). CBSE will also provide digital academic documents such as mark sheets, and passing certificates through its own academic repository 'Parinam Manjusha; which is integrated with DigiLocker https: // cbse.digilocker.gov.in

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram region, comprising schools in Kerala and Lakshadweep, recorded the country's highest success rate of 98.83% in the CBSE Class XII examination, the results of which were announced on Friday. The all-India pass percentage was 92.71. Last year too, schools in Kerala and Lakshadweep registered the highest success rate of 99.89% among various regions in the country. While the all-India success rate dropped by 6.66% this year compared to the previous year, the corresponding drop was only 1.06% in Trivandrum region. Owing to the Covid pandemic, the CBSE Board exams were conducted in two terms - Term one in objective mode and Term two in descriptive mode. Each term covered 50% of the portions. The syllabus was also reduced by 30% taking into account the loss of 'transactional time' in view of the Covid pandemic. "The weightage of Term one was fixed at 30% and Term two at 70% for theory papers. However, for practical, equal weightage was decided to be given for both terms for preparing the final result," the CBSE said in a press note. The results are available on the websites https://cbseresults.nic.in and https://cbse.gov.in. The results can also be accessed through Mobile App Umang (https://web.umang.gov.in). CBSE will also provide digital academic documents such as mark sheets, and passing certificates through its own academic repository 'Parinam Manjusha; which is integrated with DigiLocker https: // cbse.digilocker.gov.in