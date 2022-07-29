Home States Kerala

Musician Balabhaskar's death 'accidental': Kerala court accepts CBI report

Balabhaskar was travelling with his wife and two-year-old daughter from Thrissur to the state capital early on September 25, 2018, when their car met with an accident.

Balabhaskar

Late violinist Balabhaskar (File photo | Express)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A local court here on Friday accepted the CBI report on musician Balabhaskar's death, terming it accidental, with no evidence to prove otherwise.

The Crime Branch report also concluded that it was a road accident which was caused due to rash driving.

However, reacting sharply to the news, the musician's father Unni said they are not going to accept this report as the present team of the CBI, right from the start of the probe, appeared to be prejudiced.

"We will approach the High Court as this team of the CBI did not do a proper probe. We will request the High Court to conduct a fresh probe by a new CBI team," Unni told media here.

Balabhaskar, 40, was travelling with his wife and two-year-old daughter from Thrissur to the state capital early on September 25, 2018, when their car met with an accident on the outskirts of the city.

While the daughter died on the spot, an injured Balabhaskar passed away on October 2. His wife and driver escaped with injuries.

Soon after the accident, the issue of who was driving the car when it met with the accident came up, when some reports said the driver was at the wheel and some said Balabhaskar was driving.

In December 2019, his father approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking his help for a CBI probe. The government subsequently sought a CBI probe, and after 22 months after Balabhaskar's death, the CBI took up the case, probed it in detail, and then submitted its report that it was an accidental death.

It was this report that the local court upheld.

