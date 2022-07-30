CPM dist ex-secy and Moideen behind loan scam, alleges father of first accused

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The father of the first accused in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank loan scam has said the CPM has made his son a scapegoat to save party district committee member and former secretary C K Chandran and former cooperation minister A C Moideen.“My son, who had worked for CPM all his life, became a scapegoat for the party,” said 85-year-old Ramakrishnan T K, father of T R Sunilkumar, who was the secretary of the bank when the loan scam took place.

Ramakrishnan, who was a leader of the CPM’s Karshaka Sangham in Porathissery region, said the family has been going through a tough situation since Sunilkumar’s arrest. “I had deposited `40,000 in the bank’s main branch and my wife had another `2 lakh in Mapranam branch. But the authorities have frozen our money. Not even a single CPM worker has stepped into our house to find out whether we are alive or not after my son’s arrest,” he said.

Ramakrishnan alleged that it was Chandran and Moideen who were involved in the whole scam. “The police investigation has not been effective. They didn’t probe the role of CPM leaders in the scam. The loans from Karuvannur bank were sanctioned with the permission of the CPM Porathissery local committee. Nothing happens in the bank without their knowledge. A proper investigation is needed to reveal the role of Chandran and Moideen in this case,” he added.

Ramakrishnan alleged that Chandran’s wife was appointed the assistant secretary after he stepped down as the president of the bank. He sought a probe into the financial transactions of Chandran and his family members to unearth the connection with the Karuvannur bank fraud.

Ramakrishnan also alleged that former branch manager Biju Kareem and his four supporters started another supermarket, when the bank already had a supermarket, by diverting funds from the branch. It was alleged that Kareem, one of the main accused in the case, was a CPM local committee member. After he joined the bank as the branch manager, the financial situation of his family improved unbelievably.

THRISSUR: The father of the first accused in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank loan scam has said the CPM has made his son a scapegoat to save party district committee member and former secretary C K Chandran and former cooperation minister A C Moideen.“My son, who had worked for CPM all his life, became a scapegoat for the party,” said 85-year-old Ramakrishnan T K, father of T R Sunilkumar, who was the secretary of the bank when the loan scam took place. Ramakrishnan, who was a leader of the CPM’s Karshaka Sangham in Porathissery region, said the family has been going through a tough situation since Sunilkumar’s arrest. “I had deposited `40,000 in the bank’s main branch and my wife had another `2 lakh in Mapranam branch. But the authorities have frozen our money. Not even a single CPM worker has stepped into our house to find out whether we are alive or not after my son’s arrest,” he said. Ramakrishnan alleged that it was Chandran and Moideen who were involved in the whole scam. “The police investigation has not been effective. They didn’t probe the role of CPM leaders in the scam. The loans from Karuvannur bank were sanctioned with the permission of the CPM Porathissery local committee. Nothing happens in the bank without their knowledge. A proper investigation is needed to reveal the role of Chandran and Moideen in this case,” he added. Ramakrishnan alleged that Chandran’s wife was appointed the assistant secretary after he stepped down as the president of the bank. He sought a probe into the financial transactions of Chandran and his family members to unearth the connection with the Karuvannur bank fraud. Ramakrishnan also alleged that former branch manager Biju Kareem and his four supporters started another supermarket, when the bank already had a supermarket, by diverting funds from the branch. It was alleged that Kareem, one of the main accused in the case, was a CPM local committee member. After he joined the bank as the branch manager, the financial situation of his family improved unbelievably.