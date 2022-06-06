Safe food, hygiene keys to contain Norovirus: Kerala Health Minister 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George has informed that there is no need for apprehension in the wake of Norovirus reported in Vizhinjam. She called for the need to ensure food cleanliness and keep personal hygiene. She informed this after the health department evaluated the situation in Vizhinjam.

The health department authorities have intensified preventive drive against Norovirus. They have collected samples and also examined them. Currently, two children have been affected by the Norovirus and their condition is stated to be satisfactory. Even though there is no reason for alarm, Veena George has urged the people to be cautious.

Symptoms

Diarrohea, tummy ache, vomiting, nausea, fever, headache and body ache are the symptoms of Norovirus. If vomiting and diarrohea persists, it will cause dehydration and become serious.

What should be done if Norovirus is contracted?

The patient should take rest at home under the direction of a doctor. ORS and lukewarm water should be consumed periodically. The first three days are crucial.

What is Norovirus?

It is a virus which leads to gastroenteritis. The stomach walls and the bowel will develop inflammation. Usually healthy people will not get infected easily. But it mostly affects children, elderly and those having other illnesses causing serious issues.

How does it spread?

It is a waterborne virus which gets transmitted through contaminated water and food. The virus can spread through direct contact with an affected patient or when caring him/her. It can also spread through the affected person’s faecal matter or vomit.

Things to be considered