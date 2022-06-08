STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Actor abduction case: Dileep to produce audio clip sent by Balachandrakumar before court

Raman Pillai said that there was an audio clip of more than eight minutes duration, which Balachandrakumar had sent to Dileep.

Published: 08th June 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Dileep

Malayalam actor Dileep (File photo| PTI)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Dileep will produce an audio clip of filmmaker Balachandrakumar before the Additional Special Sessions Court hearing the petition for cancelling  bail granted to the actor  in the case relating to the 2017 abduction and rape of a female actor. Dileep’s lawyer B Raman Pillai on Tuesday submitted that the prosecution submitted selected messages and audio clips to mislead the court and frame a false case against his client. 

Raman Pillai said that there was an audio clip of more than eight minutes duration, which Balachandrakumar had sent to Dileep. In it, Balachandrakumar is heard requesting Dileep to tell others that his film project is still on, so that he can allay the concerns of lenders. Similarly, to threaten Dileep, Balachandrakumar had sent the mobile screenshot claiming that he has spoken to ADGP B Sandhya. However, it had been Sandhya’s official mobile number while she worked in Thrissur several years ago. Balachandrakumar had taken money from Dileep for the film project.

According to Pillai, right from 2014 Dileep knew Balachandrakumar as a film director. However, following threat messages, Dileep blocked the phone number of Balchandrakumar since April 2021. It was for extracting these audio clips and call details, that Dileep’s phone number was sent to a private forensic laboratory in Mumbai. 

Pillai disclosed that the audio  clips handed over by Balachandrakumar  to the investigation team in a pendrive were fabricated. He said that the pendrive was sent to the FSL laboratory in January this year, but the analysis report is still  not ready. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dileep Actor abduction case
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp