Actor abduction case: Dileep to produce audio clip sent by Balachandrakumar before court

KOCHI: Dileep will produce an audio clip of filmmaker Balachandrakumar before the Additional Special Sessions Court hearing the petition for cancelling bail granted to the actor in the case relating to the 2017 abduction and rape of a female actor. Dileep’s lawyer B Raman Pillai on Tuesday submitted that the prosecution submitted selected messages and audio clips to mislead the court and frame a false case against his client.

Raman Pillai said that there was an audio clip of more than eight minutes duration, which Balachandrakumar had sent to Dileep. In it, Balachandrakumar is heard requesting Dileep to tell others that his film project is still on, so that he can allay the concerns of lenders. Similarly, to threaten Dileep, Balachandrakumar had sent the mobile screenshot claiming that he has spoken to ADGP B Sandhya. However, it had been Sandhya’s official mobile number while she worked in Thrissur several years ago. Balachandrakumar had taken money from Dileep for the film project.

According to Pillai, right from 2014 Dileep knew Balachandrakumar as a film director. However, following threat messages, Dileep blocked the phone number of Balchandrakumar since April 2021. It was for extracting these audio clips and call details, that Dileep’s phone number was sent to a private forensic laboratory in Mumbai.

Pillai disclosed that the audio clips handed over by Balachandrakumar to the investigation team in a pendrive were fabricated. He said that the pendrive was sent to the FSL laboratory in January this year, but the analysis report is still not ready.