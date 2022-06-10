STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Don’t jeopardise jobs of Hindu employees in Gulf: Sunni leader

Kanthapuram said believers are passing through great pains, and it is unjust to blame the Hindu community.

Published: 10th June 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musaliyar

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Sunni leader Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musaliyar has said the reactions to the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad should not lead to members of the Hindu community working in the Gulf countries and elsewhere losing their jobs.

In a statement issued from Cairo on Thursday, he said the Hindu community should not be blamed for the blasphemous remarks. “A large majority of the people in India maintains secular ideals,” he said.

Kanthapuram said believers are passing through great pains, and it is unjust to blame the Hindu community. The reaction to the remarks should not result in taking wrong positions against the Hindu believers. “It should not adversely affect our social fabric,” he said.

He added that the country should jointly fight the forces which are trying to capitalise on the situation.

“A majority of the people in India respect religious sentiments. It is the secular ideology of the country that won the respect of the Arab countries and those who try to malign the image should be reined in,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arab countries India Prophet Muhammad Hindu community Gulf countries
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp