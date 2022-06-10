Don’t jeopardise jobs of Hindu employees in Gulf: Sunni leader

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Sunni leader Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musaliyar has said the reactions to the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad should not lead to members of the Hindu community working in the Gulf countries and elsewhere losing their jobs.

In a statement issued from Cairo on Thursday, he said the Hindu community should not be blamed for the blasphemous remarks. “A large majority of the people in India maintains secular ideals,” he said.

Kanthapuram said believers are passing through great pains, and it is unjust to blame the Hindu community. The reaction to the remarks should not result in taking wrong positions against the Hindu believers. “It should not adversely affect our social fabric,” he said.

He added that the country should jointly fight the forces which are trying to capitalise on the situation.

“A majority of the people in India respect religious sentiments. It is the secular ideology of the country that won the respect of the Arab countries and those who try to malign the image should be reined in,” he said.