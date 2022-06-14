STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No ban on black masks or clothes, clarifies Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the government has not imposed any ban on wearing black clothes or masks.

Published: 14th June 2022 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the government has not imposed any ban on wearing black clothes or masks. His clarification comes in the wake of widespread protests against the police who demanded the public to avoid black clothes and masks at some functions attended by him recently.

In a video message on Monday, Pinarayi said there was a false campaign that black clothes or masks cannot be worn in Kerala. He categorically stated that people had the right to wear clothes of the colour of their choice. He recalled the past struggles in the state for the right to wear clothes of one’s choice. “This land has witnessed huge protests for the right to wear clothes of one’s choice. We earned that right through struggles,” he said.

No curbs on people wearing  ‘black’: DGP

Later on the day, state police chief Anil Kant issued a statement that people who wear black clothes or masks will not be prevented as part of security arrangements. He said a strict direction had already been given to officers.

He also rejected allegations that the public are put to immense difficulty over the blocking of roads as part of security measures for the chief minister.  He said the public are not unnecessarily blocked for long. He added that there will not be any compromise on the security arrangement for the chief minister. A directive in this regard has been issued to ADGP (law and order), range IGs, range DIGs and district police chiefs.

