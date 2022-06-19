Crime Branch grills NRI Anitha Pulayil over links with Kerala antique conman

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Anitha Pulayil, former office-bearer of the World Malayali Federation (WMF), who landed in a controversy following her close association with antique conman Monson Mavunkal was questioned by the Crime Branch twice last week at Kochi.

Anitha, 44, who has been living in Italy for the last 25 years, was again in the controversy after she appeared at the open forum discussion platform of Loka Kerala Sabha at Thiruvananthapuram on June 18.

Crime Branch officials confirmed that she was questioned twice in two cases related to Monson Mavunkal. "We issued notice to her in two cases and she appeared for the interrogation at Crime Branch offices in Kalamassery and Tripunithura. In one case, she was accused of revealing the name of a minor victim who was sexually abused by Monson. In the cheating case registered against Monson, her statement was recorded as a witness," a Crime Branch official said.

Crime Branch maintained that Anitha's arrest is not required in the case registered against her for revealing the name of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case victim. Earlier, Anitha's statement was recorded by Crime Branch online when she was in Italy last year.

As far as Monson is concerned, there are 16 cases registered against him including three rape cases. In three rape cases, POCSO was charged against Monson in two cases. Except for rape cases, Monson has been granted bail in 13 cases. Special Court for POCSO cases had recently dismissed the bail petition of Monson even after the witness examination of the victim was completed. The trial of a case registered under the POCSO Act commenced at Special Court for POCSO cases in Kochi early this month.