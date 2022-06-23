Mentally-ill man beaten to death with cricket bat, one held

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Palakkad North police on Wednesday arrested a man for beating a 31-year-old mentally challenged to death with a cricket bat at Narikutthi here on Tuesday. The deceased is Anas, a native of Pudupally Theruvu. The police arrested Feroze after the CCTV footage retrieved from the vicinity showed him hitting Anas with a bat following an altercation.

The incident took place near the Government Victoria College hostel, where Feroze and his brother Rafeeq, a police personnel, reached. Anas was stopped by Feroze, who began thrashing him with the bat. Later, Anas collapsed after he was hit on his head.

Though Feroze and Rafeeq immediately rushed Anas to the district hospital, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night. Feroze had told the hospital authorities that Anas was injured in a road accident. The police, on suspicion that it was not a road accident that led to Anas’ serious injuries, summoned Feroze for questioning.

He later admitted to accidentally hitting Anas on his head. After a post-mortem examination, the body of Anas was handed over to his relatives. Meanwhile, his relatives alleged that police didn’t include Rafeeq in the list of accused in the case despite having the CCTV footage that showed him bringing Feroze to the location in his bike and looking on when Anas was getting beaten.