STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Mentally-ill man beaten to death with cricket bat, one held

He later admitted to accidentally hitting Anas on his head. After a post-mortem examination, the body of Anas was handed over to his relatives. 

Published: 23rd June 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Palakkad North police on Wednesday arrested a man for beating a 31-year-old mentally challenged to death with a cricket bat at Narikutthi here on Tuesday. The deceased is Anas, a native of Pudupally Theruvu. The police arrested Feroze after the CCTV footage retrieved from the vicinity showed him hitting Anas with a bat following an altercation.

The incident took place near the Government Victoria College hostel, where Feroze and his brother Rafeeq, a police personnel, reached. Anas was stopped by Feroze, who began thrashing him with the bat. Later, Anas collapsed after he was hit on his head.

Though Feroze and Rafeeq immediately rushed Anas to the district hospital, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night. Feroze had told the hospital authorities that Anas was injured in a road accident.  The police, on suspicion that it was not a road accident that led to Anas’ serious injuries, summoned Feroze for questioning. 

He later admitted to accidentally hitting Anas on his head. After a post-mortem examination, the body of Anas was handed over to his relatives. Meanwhile, his relatives alleged that police didn’t include Rafeeq in the list of accused in the case despite having the CCTV footage that showed him bringing Feroze to the location in his bike and looking on when Anas was getting beaten.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mentally-ill man murder
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp